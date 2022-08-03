





PetroRio reported a profit of US$ 139.9 million in the second quarter of this year, up 112% compared to the US$ 66 million recorded in the second quarter of 2021 (ex-IFRS 16). So far, the company has only disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) financial results in dollars.

Ebitda, which measures the company’s cash generation capacity, was US$ 269.3 million in the second quarter, compared to US$ 121.5 million a year ago, an increase of 122%.

Net revenue was a record, according to the company, and reached US$ 377 million in the second quarter, an increase of 95% in relation to the revenue of US$ 193 million recorded in the same period of 2021.

Contributing to the increase in revenue was the rise in the price of a barrel of Brent, which reached US$ 123.58 in June, in addition to the drop in the lifting cost to US$ 11.1, which represents a reduction of 22 % compared to a year ago, highlighted PetroRio in a note.

From April to June, the oil company sold approximately 3.3 million barrels, an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter of 2021. So, the average production was 33.3 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, a marginal advance in the compared to the average production a year ago, of 31,200 barrels per day.







