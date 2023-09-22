In the midst of an escalation in fuel prices, Petroprix, the largest network of gas stations low cost Without a franchise in Spain, it doubled its turnover last year, reaching 700 million euros in sales at its 131 gas stations throughout the country. The first independent Spanish operator is now preparing its internationalization, which involves extending its low-cost quality fuel model to Latin America and Europe.

“The circumstances we have experienced in the last year have not been easy. The rise in prices forced us to adjust the margins as much as possible to contain the rise for the consumer, and this is something that drivers have valued every time they came to refuel,” explained Manuel Santiago, CEO of Petroprixwhen presenting the company’s strategic plan at its headquarters in Martos (Jaén).

Last year, Petroprix exceeded 700 million euros in turnover in 2022, double that of 2021. And this in a year that was marked by the rise in fuel prices in Spain, which accelerated in the month of February after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. These figures were a record coinciding with the company’s tenth anniversary. In addition, the Andalusian firm registered more than 20 new openings in that community, Madrid, Castilla y León, Galicia, the Basque Country, Valencia and the Canary Islands.

Petroprix will begin operating in Portugal at the end of this year, and in Chile and Panama in 2024. The company already has its own Expansion, Technical and Administration department in Portugal, managed from the Lisbon headquarters. The goal is to reach 50 openings in that country by 2025. Thus, the company hopes to enter the markets of both continents with great strength in a few years and become a reference company at an international level. “Portugal is the first step for our company to grow outside of Spain. We do not rule out also exporting our model in a few years to other European countries to continue growing internationally,” said the president of the Jaén firm.

Faster refueling

One reason to begin its expansion in Latin America is to increase the degree of limited competition that exists in these markets for the benefit of consumers, as explained by Santiago. In this sense, the global fuel price crisis affects Chile above all, since it imports all the oil it consumes, and it is the country in the world where the cost of filling a tank has increased the most, according to the British company Drivelectric. . For its part, the Panamanian Government is carrying out a policy of limiting fuel prices due to the increase in prices due to the lack of competition in the distribution sector.

In all these countries Petroprix wants to replicate the business model it has in Spain: automatic gas stations with its own technology that are between 10 and 20 cents cheaper than the traditional model. In this way, Petroprix has become one of the brands that offer the best fuel prices, providing savings of between 270 and 320 euros, according to data provided by the Consumer Organization (OCU). The new stations will be equipped with at least four pumps that will offer both 95 gasoline and diesel and will have multifunctional additives that increase the performance and cleanliness of the engine.

The company points out that the low prices are the result of the lower cost structure it has. Petroprix stations are located on small plots, on the outskirts of cities where land is cheaper. In addition, they do not put a store in the stations and centralize all the development so that it is 100% their own, with manufacturing and design areas of the stations at their headquarters in Martos. “All this allows us to save costs when undertaking new projects, transferring these savings directly to the consumer,” indicated Santiago.

Santiago, who is a Telecommunications engineer, had spent half his life working for multinationals (Valeo, General Electric) until, together with his wife, María José Morales, an industrial engineer, he decided to embark on a business adventure. Before Petroprix they created Avansolar, a renewable plant construction and management company until this niche was no longer profitable. And there arose the idea of ​​launching into the low-cost gas station business. Gas stations without employees, without stores that sold oranges or a car wash service, but that offered better prices to customers and, above all, very fast thanks to a software own.

From the moment they enter until they leave, it takes users about two and a half minutes to refuel and pay, according to an internal study. The fuel comes from the same refineries from which the large multinationals source their supplies, so, he assures, there is no difference in quality.

Follow all the information Economy and Business in Facebook and xor in our weekly newsletter