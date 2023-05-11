The city of Petrópolis announced the anticipation of the payment of education vouchers for bus companies. The measure was taken to minimize the impacts of companies Cascatinha and Petro Ita, which operate in the municipality and had several vehicles destroyed by a fire in the early hours of this Tuesday (9). The transfer, which was supposed to be done next Monday (15) was brought forward to this Thursday (11).

“We were able to advance this transfer, guaranteeing the minimum conditions for the operation of the transport system and the fulfillment of obligations by the companies”, said Mayor Rubens Bomtempo. According to him, an agreement was also signed with the companies that employees are not fired and the rest of the salaries are paid this week.

Created in 2022, the education voucher, paid by the city hall to bus companies, must be used to renew the fleet. Before the fire, 29 used and new buses had arrived in Petrópolis. Of this total, 16 were destroyed in the fire in the companies’ garage.

Reinforcement in attendance

Nine buses started operating this Wednesday (10th) to serve passengers on the lines operated by Petro Ita and Cascatinha. According to the crisis office, the forecast is that four more buses will enter circulation this Thursday (11).

“We are working so that the population has the public transport service reestablished. We are aware of the difficulties that people are facing in leaving home, going to work, solving their commitments, but we are here implementing actions to reduce these inconveniences as much as possible”, said the mayor.

So far, 17 vehicles have returned to the streets. According to Companhia Petropolitana de Trânsito e Transportes (CPTrans), the circulation of buses is under supervision. The Department of Education reported that school attendance is within normal limits, with 80% to 90% of students attending.

Fire

The Civil Police will investigate whether the fire that destroyed at least 74 buses from the two companies was criminal. CPTrans will hire an expert to carry out an independent audit of the companies’ garage.