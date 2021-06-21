Since Motorsport.com reported a couple of weeks ago that Fernandez had become the Sepang Racing Team (SRT) first target to take over from Valentino Rossi in 2022, there has been a lot of talk about the conditions that must be met for this to go. in port.

The main obstacle for this season’s Moto2 revelation to become Franco Morbidelli’s teammate is KTM, which refuses to let go of one of its most valuable assets. The protectionism of the “orange” brand has reached unimaginable heights, something that can be confirmed by Remy Gardner, who was between a rock and a hard place a few weeks ago at Mugello and eventually signed with Tech3 for the jump in MotoGP.

KTM’s philosophy goes hand in hand with that which has always been followed by Red Bull, which offers virtually invulnerable contracts to the young drivers they support. The departures of Jorge Martin (Pramac) and Pol Espargaro (Honda) have already confirmed that this philosophy has some cracks. A feeling that is even more evident with the examples of Gardner and Fernandez. With the Australian’s future resolved, it is now the turn of his current box neighbor and main rival in the Moto2 title race.

In an interview with Motorsport.com, Pit Beirer, KTM’s motorsport director, said a few days ago that Fernandez himself had let him know that he was planning to stay in Moto2 with Ajo for another season. “At the moment there is not too much movement, because the last time I spoke to Raul, a couple of weeks ago, he told me he wanted to stay in Moto2 for another year. This gives us some time after that. we decided to promote Remy, “commented the former motocross rider.

KTM has two possible paths for Fernandez before 2022, the last year of his contract with them: continue with his current team in Moto2 or take him to MotoGP with Tech3, once again alongside Gardner. Of course, the Mattighofen-based manufacturer will do everything possible to confirm this, even if the driver believes his best alternative would be to drive the Petronas-branded M1.

Firstly, because of its very refined riding style, which is just what suits the Japanese motorcycle best. And then, because the dynamic that Maverick Vinales is following makes it difficult to imagine that he can extend his agreement with the factory team for 2023, so the Iwata manufacturer could go on the market to replace him.

To leave KTM, Fernandez has to pay a penalty of around half a million euros. This is a more than acceptable amount for the Yamaha and Petronas duo who, however, have no plans to start a war. “We don’t want to interfere with Raul’s relationship with KTM,” said Johann Stigefelt, director of SRT, in an interview with Motorsport.com.

“Of course we like him and we are interested in him because he is very fast. But if he wants to come, he will have to sort out his situation first,” said Stigefelt in the Sachsenring paddock. With Morbidelli at the helm of the Petronas MotoGP project for 2022, the budget for the salary of the second rider is not even half of the 500,000 euros, and as “Stiggy” points out, all parties are interested in avoiding conflicts with KTM.

The chess match between Fernandez and KTM has been going on for some time and Petronas is waiting to understand the result. In this sense, the Austrian company has an advantage. “There are two issues in their favor, a preferential right of first refusal and a right of first refusal against any offers they might receive from outside,” someone who saw the contract told Motorsport.com.

The options he has with KTM expire on July 31st. A date on which, usually in MotoGP, all the bikes have already been assigned. Given this scenario, it is logical to think that Fernandez is torn between making a bet and looking for the least traumatic way to escape KTM’s clutches, or continue with Ajo in Moto2. Accepting the offer to join Tech3 would likely mean signing an extension beyond 2022, when there will be plenty of free bikes by then.