In the headquarters of Petronas of Santena, in the province of Turinthere is also the research center, Global Research & Technology Center. Inaugurated in 2018, the 60 million dollar hub represents an excellence of the Italian territory and has laboratories, facilities and equipment at the forefront for the development of new ones fluid technologies.

Petronas Research Center, Italian excellence

Petronas has chosen to invest in Italy, in the province of Turinfor the great relevance and professional skills in the field automotive that our country offers in that area.

Petronas Global Research & Technology Center of Santena (TO)

In this centre, research is also aimed at sustainability: Petronas has reserved the 75% of its investments in research and technology (R&T) towards products capable of reduce vehicle emissions and prolong its life, supporting the broader goal of azero-emission cars by 2050.

Coolants for Petronas electric cars

The PLI Global Research & Technology Center is also constantly engaged in research on fluids (coolants and others) for the electric mobilityacross the range of fluids Petronas Iona

The Petronas laboratory of the Global Research & Technology Center of Santena (TO)

Electric car powertrains work differently from traditional ones but always have a cooling circuit that can affect both the motor both theinverters: for this, a dedicated team studies how optimize its performancealso thanks to direct collaboration with vehicle manufacturers.

Electricity recovery from engine test benches

Recently, Santena’s R&T center has become a energy provider: the mechanical engine test benches have been redesigned for recover energy electric generated by the electromagnetic brakes during acceptance tests, instead of dissipating it as heat.

The test benches of the Petronas center recover the energy produced during the acceptance tests

The electricity produced is recirculation to feed the rest of the center, while any surplus is fed into the eletricity grid and sent to a local electricity supplier, for the benefit of the area and the local community.

Sustainability in packaging

Even the packaging of the products Petronas Syntium was developed to be more sustainable: it now uses the 15% less plastic compared to previous packs and the next generation of the range will be contained in 20 liter bottles which will reduce the use of plastic by up to 90%.

Petronas warehouse of the Global Research & Technology Center of Santena (TO)

Furthermore, PLI has also introduced a new packaging Bag-in-a-Box which uses 92% less plastic than the original version, drastically reducing waste and pollution.

With a view to protecting the biodiversity PLI has also transformed its headquarters into a real one protected ecosystem for bees, biondicating insects, guaranteeing them the optimal conditions for the production of honeythrough the installation of three hives at the Global Research and Development Center of Santena (Turin).

Petronas Lubricants International R&T Center – Santena (Turin)

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with Apicolturaurbana.it, Italian reality that for over 20 years has been dedicated to the development of beekeeping in the city through respect for biodiversity, promotion, green education and bio-monitoring of the bee ecosystem.

You may also be interested in this content

👉 All the news about Petronas

👉 Petronas sponsor Mercedes F1 interview

👉 Petronas electric car fluids and oils

👉 Petronas headquarters in Santena inauguration

👉 ELECTRIC CAR TEST VIDEO

👉 Electric car RECHARGE time in AC



👉 How much does it cost to recharge the electric car

👉 All about charging electric cars

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 Electrical retrofit

👉 Electric car charging rates

👉 CALCULATION OF ELECTRIC CAR RECHARGE TIME

👉 Electric car columns on the highway

👉 latest lithium ion battery news

The tests of new electric cars!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

👉 EV Driving all about electric and hybrid cars

👉 What do you think? Jump on FORUM and Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK