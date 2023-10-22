A new business unit specialized in electric mobility. Petronas Lubricants International (PLI) has unveiled its new NEV Fluids division which will research, develop and market lubricant solutions specifically designed for the electric vehicle (EV) market.

The will of Petronas

“We are in a very stimulating era for the automotive industry, as we see more types of cars circulating than in the past, – explained James Mark, head of PLI’s NEV Fluids Business Unit – all with different needs and performance requirements. I’m excited to lead our R&D teams to design EV fluid solutions for tomorrow today. My goal is to grow PLI’s NEV business into a leading global player in this segment.”

A growing market

The new Petronas division will work throughout the EMEA area and will be led by James Mark, former Marketing Director EMEA, who will hold the new role of Head of NEV Fluids. The growth in sales of electric cars at a European level has led the specialized company to focus more directly on this sector, meeting the needs of a market increasingly attentive to sustainable mobility.

The new division of Petronas