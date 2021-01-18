Throughout the day the cover of the popular Google search engine will have a special Doodle dedicated to the memory of the doctor and fighter for women’s rights, Petrona eyle, born on April 18, 1866.

Petrona Eyle was born in the city of Baradero, in the province of Buenos Aires, and stood out for her work as a doctor and defender of feminism at a time when women had very few rights.

Eyle She was the daughter of the first Swiss settlers in the central area of ​​the province of Buenos Aires, something that happened between 1856 and 1860. These settlers received lands that the Buenos Aires government granted to immigrants, including the parents of Petrona.

In 1882, the young woman entered the National College of Concepción del Uruguay where she completed her studies and received, in 1886, the title of normal teacher. At present, a part of the prestigious Library founded by Justo José de Urquiza was baptized with the name of Petrona eyle.

Petrona Eyle. Doctor and feminist activist honored by Google.

The trip to Switzerland of Petrona eyle

In 1887 he traveled to Switzerland, the homeland of his parents, to study medicine at the University of Zurich, something he completed in 1891, at the age of 25. Petrona Eyle carried out a thesis where she addressed the topic of “Offenders’ ear abnormalities”And wrote it in two languages: German and English.

Over time, Petrona stood out not as a doctor, since like other Argentine pioneers in medicine, such as Cecilia Grierson and Elvira Rawson, she also dedicated herself to vindicating the role of women in professional, social and family spheres.

Petrona eyle She returned to Argentina in 1893 and worked in public hospitals, where she began to work as a feminist activist. In those years men dominated all professional spheres, something that also happened in the Argentine institutions where Eyle worked as a doctor. In fact, they questioned her work in hospitals, something that did not intimidate her. Quite the opposite.

March against the White Traffic in Tucumán, on the anniversary of the disappearance of Marita Verón. Photo / Archive

The first Argentine Council of Women

In 1901 Petrona Eyle organized the Argentine Council of Women and a year later, together with Cecilia Grierson, he founded the Argentine University Association in Buenos Aires, in parallel to the celebrations for the hundred years of the May Revolution. And in that mark he was in charge of the organization of the and

The Argentine University Association presented several projects to the National Congress, such as Maternity Protection in 1903, also Health and Social Assistance in 1906), and Equal Civil Rights for Women in 1919, among others.

In 1924, Eyle founded the League Against White Trafficking since in Argentina there was a great trafficking of women. Petrona, as president of the League, fought for the Rights of children, and presented to President Marcelo T. de Alvear, a detailed report of the harassment suffered by children: abuse of all kinds, early pregnancies due to rape and prostitution of minors since ten years.

Petrona eyle as director of the magazine “Nuestra Causa”

CLARIN BOOK PHOTOGRAPHY IN ARGENTINE HISTORY elections history female vote 1951 Clarin book photography in Argentine history elections history female vote 1951

When he turned 65, he founded the magazine Our Cause and she was its director, dedicated to the vindication of women’s rights and the appreciation of feminism. One of the objectives was the female vote and the viability for women to hold public office.

This fight for rights had its reward in 1947, during the government of Juan Domingo Perón, when Argentine women obtained their right to vote. Something that they exercised for the first time in 1951.

Petrona Eyle passed away on April 12, 1945Two years before this achievement, however, the legacy was indelible in the long struggle of women for a more dignified place in society.