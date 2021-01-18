Argentine women first vote

Petrona eyle she was the second woman to practice Medicine in Argentina. However, despite being a pioneer in the field of science in the South American country, it has gone down in history for its dedication to vindicate the role of women and to fight for their equality in the workplace, social and family.

At a very young age, she achieved the title of normal teacher, and later traveled to Switzerland, the country of her parents, to study medicine in Zurich, the only European university that admitted women to its careers. Later he returned to Argentina and validated his degree to start working in various public hospitals.

Eyle began to combine her work with her social activism, and stood out for her persuasiveness and her gift of words, with which she led numerous feminist organizations and even a magazine, of which she was the first editor. Throughout her life she fought not only for women’s rights and their social recognition, but also for those of minors who suffered abuse and marginalization.

More information

Two years after his passing, Petrona eyle saw recognized all his efforts in favor of women and equal rights with the recognition of female suffrage. Her campaigns spread across the continent until she was considered a key social activist in the first half of the 20th century.

Petrona eyle She was born in Baradero (Argentina) on January 18, 1866. Daughter of Swiss emigrants who formed the first colony of German and French origin in Argentina, her father was a military surgeon and came to serve as a councilor in the town. The government gave those first settlers land that they dedicated to agricultural activities.

Petrona was sent in 1877 to the municipality of Concepción del Uruguay, since the first Normal School for women in Argentina operated there. She obtained the title of normal teacher in 1886 and a year later, at the age of 21, she traveled to Switzerland to study Medicine.

More information

Zurich was the first European university to accept women, and in it Eyle had a double and difficult job: learning the profession and also the language. He graduated in 1891 and his doctoral thesis, written and defended in German and English, entitled it Offenders’ ear abnormalities.

The study currently lacks scientific credit within criminal anthropology, but in those years theories about crime were aimed at expressing a pathology with strong hereditary features: the size of the skull, or its shape, or the size of the skull. the ears, or other particular physical features that allowed to identify a potential or consummate criminal.

Eyle’s thesis, therefore, had to do with a very prestigious scientific trend of the time and to carry it out he used material from the Zurich Institute of Ontology and the prison of that city, in which he investigated the anomalies of the auricular pavilion typical of the criminals.

SPECIAL

In 1893 Petrona eyle He returned to Argentina and validated his European degree at the University of Buenos Aires. He practiced his profession in various public hospitals, although there are not many details of this activity. It is only known that she was part of the Argentine Medical Association, in which she entered supported by the already prestigious Cecilia Grierson, the first woman to practice Medicine in the country.

In the following years, and without completely leaving Medicine, Petrona began to dedicate herself to social activities that sought to improve the situation of women in a classist and macho society. Her energetic oratory and her people skills made her become more known for this facet than for her work as a doctor.

In 1901 she was one of the founders of the Argentine University Association, the entity that in 1910 organized with resounding success and participation from various South American countries the First International Women’s Congress taking advantage of the country’s centenary.

More information

In the following years, the Argentine University Association presented numerous initiatives to the National Congress that had to do with the vindication of rights for women, among which were Maternity Protection (1903), Health and Social Assistance (1906), Teacher Retirement (1907) and Equal Civil Rights for Women (1919).

In 1924 Petrona eyle She founded the League against White Trafficking, since Argentina was considered in those years a large market for women according to the International Committee against White Trafficking, which depended on the League of Nations (predecessor of the UN). As president of said League, Dr. Eyle also fought for the rights of minors, who in a normalized way suffered abuse, marginalization, labor exploitation, early pregnancies, sexual abuse and prostitution. Likewise, he began to vindicate the institution of the female vote.

Eyle also founded and was the first editor of the magazine Our cause (1918), the body of expression of these feminist currents and of social activism in favor of equality and the social and political recognition of women. Thanks to these means of expression, the cause of feminism spread to the rest of South American countries.

Little by little, however, the reference of Petrona eyle it was falling into ostracism and almost into oblivion. From 1930 little was known about her, except that in 1937 she joined a commission to pay tribute to the pioneering doctor of Medicine in Argentina, Cecilia Grierson.

More information

It is surprising that despite his dedication to Medicine and his social activism, you can hardly find his texts beyond his doctoral thesis and some article in the magazine Our cause. It is clear that his thing was oratory, but history has been in charge of dedicating a recognition to him, both on a scientific level in Argentina and on a social and cultural level throughout Latin America.

Petrona eyle he died in Buenos Aires on April 12, 1945, at the age of 79. His work of activism and empowerment of women had its reward two years after his death, since in 1947 Argentine women obtained their recognition in the right to vote.

At present, one of the streets of Buenos Aires, in the Puerto Madero neighborhood, bears his name, as well as a sector of the prestigious library founded by Justo José de Urquiza, as a tribute to his tireless fight for women’s rights .