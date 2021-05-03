D.he life in a single family home has advantages and disadvantages, one of which is that you have a lot of space. Over the years it fills up with all sorts of treasures, the wife calls it clutter, they are waiting to be rediscovered. This requires an impetus, which can be an unexpected anniversary, for example. In this case it comes in the form of a simple message: The Petromax is 100 years old, the patent was granted in April 1921. And so that the press knows what it’s about, a few small parts are included.

There was something. Right, not that long ago, but at least three decades ago the editor got an original Petromax as a present. After initial enthusiasm for the fine technology, the stockings ran out and the device was forgotten because Max needs the socks to glow. Light in the form of LED lights is just a lot easier, it can be switched on and off, and petroleum is not required. But the heavy device has its charm, it would be laughable if we couldn’t bring it back to life. So first remove the dust, put on a new mantle, put kerosene in the tank, pump, pump and pump again.

There is a pull and push button for this, which unfortunately only produces a smacking noise with every third stroke and otherwise falls into the void instead of pushing air in, although the leather at the end of the rod is richly greased to seal. After minutes of desperate work, checking the pressure gauge – nothing happens. Operating instructions are for cowards, what was the blue wheel for? Half a turn, and oil is already splashing in a high arc through the living room. From which we draw the conclusion that firstly there was probably pressure in the system and secondly that the nozzle is not clogged. We already knew the delicate scent of petroleum; it hangs in our noses for days.

Not counting screws and seals

We’ll show Max, now he’s supposed to be dismantled, cleaned, examined and put back together again. That challenges the hobbyist, there are more than two hundred components – not counting screws and seals. The principle is simple: the petroleum in the tank is put under two bar pressure, as soon as the valve is opened, it flows upwards through a hot carburetor, where it evaporates and is further accelerated. At the end of the carburetor, it exits through a nozzle at almost the speed of sound, dragging air with it. Hence the hissing sound. Air and fuel swirl in a pipe bend, the mixture ignites in the open air and heats what is left of the artificial silk mantle after the first lighting until it burns white. It gives the bright light. It is a scaffold made of ash that is sensitive to shocks and the number one wear part. The carburetor gets the heat initially with a shot of alcohol from a small tub or with a rapid igniter that works with kerosene from the tank. One liter of oil is enough for about eight hours, only occasionally has to be pumped up. The HK 500 burns as brightly as 500 candles or not at all.