In 2026, Formula 1 will experience one of the greatest motoring revolutions in its history, second only to that of 2014. In addition to the increase in electric power, the heart of the new regulations is the use of petrol which is no longer of fossil origin, but rather biological or synthetic. Pressure is growing on fuel suppliers, called upon to find a competitive advantage for their respective partners, taking advantage of those opportunities that always arise when starting from a blank sheet of paper. The new regulations introduce constraints that were previously absent, but this does not mean that the chemical and engineering challenge behind the scenes, already underway, is any less intense.

Energy flow

Regulations currently in force limit the mass flow rate of injectable fuel into the engine. At every moment the quantity of petrol entering the cylinders is the same for all participants, which is why suppliers are committed to creating fuels with the highest possible energy content. With the same quantity injected, the greater the chemical energy internal to the petrol, the higher the power released by combustion.

However, with a view to 2026, the regulation will change. In fact, what is directly limited is the energy flow, i.e. the product between the mass and the energy density of the fuel. “It’s a paradigm shift.”explains Valeria LoretiDelivery Manager of Shell Motorsport, historic partner of Scuderia Ferrari. “Energy density becomes the limiting factor, but so does flow. We need to ask ourselves what is worth it. Inject a fuel with less energy but in greater quantities, therefore with more weight? Or a more energetic petrol but in smaller quantities? There are many possible scenarioswhich as the Shell-Ferrari team we must evaluate together.”

Shell is alongside Ferrari in the creation of the 2026 power unit. In the Hamburg laboratories, the fuels are created according to the characteristics of the engine being developed in Maranello and vice versa. With the new regulations, increasing the chemical energy contained in petrol is no longer the best way to ensure Ferrari an advantage over rival engines. Working on other chemical properties of the fuel however it is possible to extract more power, optimizing various aspects of the combustion process. “Not only the temperature, but also what type of reaction is released and what its speed is”explains Loreti.

“Combustion occurs in its own time. If, due to the structure of the petrol molecules, it is too slow, the magic moment in which most of the energy is available is lost, i.e. when the piston is at its maximum height and peak pressure is reached. This is even more important in racing applications, where high rotation speeds are reached. It will make the difference how each parameter will affect the other”.

Quality objective

Until now, the suppliers’ main goal was to increase the energy released from the fuel. However, this is only a partial aspect. By accelerating the combustion process, increasing pressure and lowering temperatures, the energy released can be transferred more efficiently to the crankshaft. In view of 2026, therefore, the partners of the engine manufacturers, as in the case of Shell with Ferrari, are working on the chemistry of the fuel to increase the power transmitted to the wheels.

The properties do not only depend on the chemical composition, but also on the quality of the basic components. The constituents of petrol are hydrocarbons, molecules composed of hydrogen and carbon, as the name itself suggests. With the new regulation, hydrocarbons of fossil origin are banned, offering suppliers freedom of choice whether to obtain hydrogen and carbon from components of natural origin or rather whether to distill them in synthetic form. Having to obtain the same products, one might think that the process chosen is indifferent, but this is not the case. “The molecules are ultimately similar. However, the departure is very different and with it also the environmental impact. What’s in between doesn’t lead to different molecules, but to different qualities”, explains Loreti.

“The starting raw material is variable thanks to the 2026 regulations, which offer a wide variety. The fundamental rule is that these are second generation components, i.e. that they do not come into conflict with the food chain, do not fuel the deforestation of forests and so on. All raw materials that would be unsustainable are excluded a priori. For the rest, however, the origin of the components is absolutely free. Residues from agricultural and forestry processes, urban waste and so on can be used. If you think about synthetic fuels, which everyone calls E-Fuels, they start from the carbon captured from the carbon dioxide present in the atmosphere and from hydrogen distilled by hydrolysis of water, possibly through renewable energy”.

“Once the raw material is processed properly, the result is carbon, hydrogen and possibly oxygen, which are then combined into different forms. The intermediate process however it can lead to different types of qualities. Chemically, the molecules may look the same, but they are not exactly the same. The type of production is different and as always in these cases we must consider the variability of the raw materials, the type of catalyst, the system, the precision and much more. The components that arise from it they are not replaceable one by one with those of fossil origin”. So to extract maximum power, with a view to 2026, suppliers are working not only on the chemical composition, but also on the production process to obtain fuels of the best possible quality.

The challenge of sustainability

Last, but not least, new feature of the 2026 regulations is the sustainability requirement. From the production process to its use, fuel cannot increase the amount of carbon in the atmosphere. “The variables now become three. First it was efficiency and performance. Sustainability is now added to these. The idea is to measure the environmental impact in terms of carbon footprint for everyone. This is done through life cycle analysis”.

The objective is proving to be decidedly challenging for suppliers, including Shell, influencing the choice of processes, on which the quality of the final fuel and the power extracted from the engine depend. Motorsport partners are therefore an active part in the 2026 revolution, playing a central role in outlining the future balance of power. “The difficulty in the project lies in evaluating all the opportunities to give Ferrari the best possible product.” comments Loreti. “Until last year, our job was to improve a fuel that we already knew very well. We went to add, remove and modify some components to achieve that leap in quality that would adapt to the new power unit. At this point however we have to start from scratch”.

“For us this is both a challenge and an opportunity to push the limits. We can explore new raw materials, new processes and new production techniques. The field of research is very rich. Shell, as a global company with experience in many fields, can bring knowledge to many different fields. This is also why our team has grown exponentially in recent years: the amount of work associated with this project is enormous.”