According to the weekly report issued by the American Petroleum Institute, gasoline inventories decreased by 450,000 barrels last week, while distillate stocks increased by 1.1 million barrels.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a decline in US crude stocks by 2.2 million barrels.

The Energy Information Administration is scheduled to announce official data for inventories on Wednesday, amid expectations that crude stocks will decline by about one million barrels, after they fell by about 5.4 million barrels in the week ending November 11.

And oil prices rose at the settlement of trading on Tuesday, as Brent crude futures contracts for January delivery rose by about 1 percent, at $ 88.36 a barrel, and US West Texas crude increased 1.1 percent, to record $ 80.95.

The European Union’s ban on Russian crude imports is set to begin on December 5 in conjunction with a G7 plan that would allow shipping service providers to help export Russian oil, but only at set low prices.