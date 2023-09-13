The institute stated in its weekly report on Tuesday that gasoline stocks rose by 4.2 million barrels last week, and distillate stocks increased by 2.6 million barrels.

The US Energy Information Administration is scheduled to issue its official data on stocks tomorrow, Wednesday, amid expectations that crude stocks will decrease by 1.9 million barrels.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) stuck to its expectations of strong growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024, attributing this to indications that the performance of major economies is better than expected despite negative factors such as high interest rates and high inflation.

On Tuesday, the US Energy Information Administration raised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 by 50,000 barrels per day, to 1.81 million barrels per day.

Upon settlement on Tuesday, Brent crude futures to the nearest maturity increased by 1.5 percent, or $1.42, to $92.06 per barrel, after touching $92.38 per barrel during the session, which is the highest level since the seventeenth of November.

US crude contracts also rose by 1.8 percent, or $1.55, to $88.84 per barrel, which is the highest closing level since November 11.