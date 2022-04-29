Friday, April 29, 2022
Petroleum East vs. Junior LIVE: follow minute by minute

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 29, 2022
in Sports
Junior Fluminense

Barranquilla, Colombia, April 13, 2022. Junior vs. Fluminense for the South American Cup.

Photo:

Vanexa Romero/The Time

Barranquilla, Colombia, April 13, 2022. Junior vs. Fluminense for the South American Cup.

They meet this Thursday in the Copa Sudamericana.

Colombian Junior visits Bolivian Oriente Petrolerowhich carries two defeats in a row, with the possibility of establishing itself as the leader of Group H of the South American Cup.

The match for the third date is scheduled for 7:30 pm, at the Tahuichi Aguilera stadium, in the city of Santa Cruz, 900 km east of La Paz and 400 meters above sea level. Chilean referee Piero Maza will direct the match. Unión de Santa Fe leads the key with 5 points, followed by Junior and Fluminense who are with 4 and in the background, without units, Oriente Petrolero.

Minute by minute

