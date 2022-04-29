Petroleum East vs. Junior LIVE: follow minute by minute

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Barranquilla, Colombia, April 13, 2022. Junior vs. Fluminense for the South American Cup.
Vanexa Romero/The Time
Barranquilla, Colombia, April 13, 2022. Junior vs. Fluminense for the South American Cup.
They meet this Thursday in the Copa Sudamericana.
April 28, 2022, 07:03 PM
Colombian Junior visits Bolivian Oriente Petrolerowhich carries two defeats in a row, with the possibility of establishing itself as the leader of Group H of the South American Cup.
The match for the third date is scheduled for 7:30 pm, at the Tahuichi Aguilera stadium, in the city of Santa Cruz, 900 km east of La Paz and 400 meters above sea level. Chilean referee Piero Maza will direct the match. Unión de Santa Fe leads the key with 5 points, followed by Junior and Fluminense who are with 4 and in the background, without units, Oriente Petrolero.
SPORTS
April 28, 2022, 07:03 PM
