Inflation: Urso, ‘product basket pact starts in October’

”In September, what is already an agreement signed by merchants, exhibitors, large-scale retailers, and to which the confederations of artisans, cooperatives, small and medium-sized enterprises have adhered, at a controlled price on a basket of products, freely chosen by them, for foodstuffs and also baby products. This anti-inflation pact will take effect from 1 October to 31 December”. This was underlined by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, in an interview with Agorà on Raitre.



Fuels: Urso, cutting excise duties would cost 12 billion, more than Rdc

The cut in excise duties on fuel made by the Draghi government “in the face of an emergency” cost the state coffers “1 billion a month. If we proposed that measure again, we would have to find, in another way, with other taxes, 12 billion euros a year, much more than what the basic income cost”. of Agorà Estate on Rai tre. “Having a very clear social and industrial vision and a shared country strategy – continued Urso – we preferred to use those resources to cut the tax wedge twice: the first time with last year’s maneuver and the second time with the decree of May 1”.

Petrol: Urso, increases due to OPEC, excise taxes do not touch

The increases in fuel prices are the fault of OPEC’s choices and the cut in excise duties is not feasible because those resources are used to finance government measures. He stated this in an interview with Repubblica and in an interview with il Messaggero il Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso. “Fuel prices have begun to rise since OPEC+, the cartel of Arab countries allied with Russia, began to cut production to drive up the prices per barrel. An increase that is unloaded on the consumer”, explains the minister underlining that “in Italy we have the lowest industrial cost of petrol and diesel in Europe, much more than Germany, France and Spain”.

Urso claims the measures implemented by the government such as the exposure of the average price to the distributor. Urso also clarifies that the government will not touch excise duties. “What the Draghi government has done will not be repeated”.

Also because, he observes, “when Draghi decided on that measure, the price of petrol and diesel was around 2.20 euros per litre, much higher than the current one which remains under two euros”. “Draghi – observes the minister – made that decision at an exceptional moment. The Meloni government preferred to use those resources to cut the tax wedge, for lower wages and larger families. And we want to make these measures structural. In this way we can help families in difficulty struggling with inflation and to give a stimulus to the production system through consumption”.

Dear flights: Urso, discussions with companies and airports in September (AGI) – Rome, 18 August. – “I will already meet all the managing directors of the airlines operating in Italy in early September”. This was stated by the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, guest of Agorà Estate on Rai Tre. “We will make a table with the government, regions, airlines and airports – he added – because there is no longer a far west here. The competition between the airports that subsidize the companies to snatch flights from each other must end. other”.

