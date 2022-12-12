From 22.00 of Tuesday 13 December at 10 pm on Friday 16 it was called gas station strike on Italian highways. The strike was called by the managers’ unions, Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommerciowho protest against the draft of an interministerial decree and how they motivate from “state of absolute degradation to which the motorway service areas have been subjected, both in terms of fuel and catering prices, completely abnormal and out of the market, and in terms of quality standards”.

Petrol station strike 13, 14, 15 and 16 December 2022

The strike by petrol stations in the service areas of the Italian motorways lasts 72 hours and start Tuesday 13 December at 22.00 and ends on Friday 16 at 22.00.

The strike is scheduled for December 13-16, 2022

The lockout of distributors comes in the week of general strike called by CGIL and UIL in different regions until Friday 16 December 2022.

Gas station strike December 2022, why?

The gas stations have called a strike December 2022 after the diffusion of the draft of an interministerial decree which, explain the unions “does not envisage any rationalization of the network for greater efficiency and re-proposes a system of imposition of royalties for the exclusive benefit of the position rent of the concessionaires”

The managers are asking the government for a new decree on motorway concessions

The 72-hour strike mainly penalizes motorists who will have to travel long distances on the motorway. Below is the joint note of the acronyms Faib Confesercenti, Fegica Cisl and Figisc/Anisa Confcommercio:

“Every citizen of this country has known to his own cost the state of absolute degradation to which the motorway service areas have been subjected, both in terms of fuel and restaurant prices, completely abnormal and out of the market, and in terms of standards qualitative. This is the result of a “brainy” policy implemented and perpetuated -since 1998- by those who have invoked privatizations as the country’s salvation, but have only created positional rents for the benefit of real rentiers who have not invested a € but they recognized millionaire dividends.

Precisely in these days a “draft” of Interministerial Decree is still circulating which has the sole purpose of perpetuating the privileged conditions acquired by (private) concessionary companies to the detriment of the interests of motorists (including professional ones) forced to pay halter tolls, fuel expensive and a bun as if bought in central Tokyo. The Category Organizations, unheeded, denounced the unsustainable situation to the Ministers of the previous and current Government -Giovannini, Cingolani, Salvini and PichettoFratin- without, however, having provided any response, nor granted the urgent meeting requested to examine the merits of the reliefs.

The strike concerns the service areas on the motorway

It is the effect of a policy which has been dragging on for 25 years and which has left free hands to the concessionary companies who have been able (and can) dispose as they please and without any concrete control by the Administration (which would also have the obligation by law) an asset regulated by the “Concession” and used, solely for profit, as if it were a “private thing”, to the detriment of the entire road transport system (which represents 80% of the movement of goods) .

It is once again the turn of the small management companies – the last link in a supply chain made up of individuals with far greater strength and solidity – with the only means at their disposal, i.e. abstention from work, the thankless task of uncovering a smelly pot which seems to be functional to everyone – Governments, competent Guarantee Authorities, Dealers, Catering brands, Oil and now even Electricity companies – except for Managers and Consumers who, in fact, in less than ten, have cut by 80% their shopping on the highway.

Together with the strike announcement, the category organizations asked the Commission for the strike in public services, the activation of the procedures for the cooling and conciliation of collective disputes of national interest, as per current legislation”.

You may also be interested in this content

Fuel price increases, excise duty cuts halved

How to save on fuel

Fuel prices on Google Maps

Fuel excise duties, real petrol and diesel prices

How much has the cost of petrol and diesel increased in 2021

Petrol and diesel for 1 euro, discounted price

How to refuel at the self-service by yourself?

How to pay at the fuel self-service

What do you think? Jump on FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

The article Petrol station strike in December, closing times comes from newsauto.it.

#Petrol #strike #December #closing #times