The possibility of a gas station strike on 25 and 26 January is as alive as ever. At the center of the discussion is clearly the petrol decree, and in particular the provision it envisages fines of up to 6,000 euros if the notice of the average fuel price is missing on the signs, as well as the suspension of the activity up to a maximum of 90 days in case of recurrence. Fines that the gas station attendants themselves define unacceptableand which are the basis of the protest that will almost certainly lead them to stop on roads and highways on the days previously indicated.

“So it all falls on us once again, as if we were the culprits of the price increases, we are not there”, complain the managers of the petrol stations. Corriere della Sera this morning on the newsstands announces that this morning the operators’ associations representing the 22,500 plants throughout Italy will meet and they will vote yes to the protest proclaimed last week, after the latter had been temporarily frozen pending openings by the government. Openings which, it is evident, have not only not arrived, but have given way to “Very high penalties for a measure like that of prices on cartels which is useless”. It’s not just the fine in purely economic terms that scares the gas stations: the suspension of activity represents their real concern, given that it risks turning into a definitive closure and putting them in difficulty with the supply companies.

“They listened to us on the average price calculated on a regional basis and on the stoppage of daily communications – commented Bruno Bearzi of the Figisc – But we are disappointed and angry at the parts of the decree that continue to identify i responsible for the distortions of the system attributing further burdens and above all further heavy penalties, for this reason it is very likely that we will go towards the confirmation of the strike”. 30 days to adapt to the new rules, then, they are very few: we all know how the Italian bureaucracy works, the translation between authorizations and the creation of signs will take several months.