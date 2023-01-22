Petrol stations, protest confirmed: petrol stations closed on 25 and 26 January

“It was and remains confirmed” the protest of the petrol stations for 25 and 26 January. The trade associations thus replied to the Minister of Enterprise and Made in Italy, Adolfo Urso, who in the morning launched an appeal to lift the lockout, which will also extend to self-services.

“Minister Urso’s statements this morning are yet another demonstration of the confusion in which the government moves in this matter”, the presidents of Faib, Fegica and Figisc/Anisa declared in a joint statement, in response to Urso’s statements that “they seriously risk closing any residual possibility of positively concluding the ongoing dispute”.

“Palazzo Chigi should intervene and give a signal on the entire dispute”, have asked the associations that contest the imposition of the obligation to display a sign with the average fuel prices.

“It is a decision that harms citizens”, Urso said today, speaking on the program “Il caffè della Domenica” on Radio24. “There is a discussion table that we will keep open on an ongoing basis until there is a reorganization of the sector”, assured the minister, speaking of “gray areas that damage those who work in complete honesty”, the overwhelming majority of managers.

“The display of the billboard will help consumers to choose”, Urso reiterated, defending the measure most contested by businesses “as well as the free App that will be created to allow citizens to identify the most convenient petrol station in their area ”.

Regarding excise duties, the minister reaffirmed that not to propose the cut again was “a very specific choice of the government”. “The reduction in excise duties was made at an extraordinary time and in time, but it brought benefits above all to the better-off. Instead, we have decided to allocate the resources available to the less well-off, to businesses and families, especially the more numerous ones”.