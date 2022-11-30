The protest of petrol stations throughout Italy is triggered, with the operators of the petrol stations present on the motorway who have proclaimed one 72 hour strike to protest against the government’s inaction, guilty of having missed the opportunity to include in the text of the new Interministerial Decree proposals that could improve the state of the structures and somehow reduce the power of the concessionaires. The stoppage of the service will continue at 10.00 pm on Tuesday 13 December and until the same time on Friday 16. The mobilization was invoked by the representative associations Faib, Fegica and Anisa who point the finger precisely at the Executive, with a tough joint communiqué that defines The “Gangrenised” System and above all underlines the degradation of the motorway service areas.

“Every citizen of this country has known to his own cost the state of absolute degradation to which the motorway service areas have been subjected, both in terms of fuel and catering prices, completely abnormal and out of the market, and in terms of standards qualitative” – reads the note from the trade union associations – “Everything suggests that the draft of the Interministerial Decree which has been circulated since the last days of the last legislature has the objective of preserving a now gangrenous system which has allowed, allows and, under these conditions, will continue to allow first of all the concessionary companies to enjoy huge incomes from positions, profited from the public good”.

The strike therefore comes as a move to try to shake up the situation, aiming at to open the eyes of the main players in the systemguilty according to the unions of petrol stations of having drastically reduced the use of motorway stations by motorists: “It is up to us the thankless task of uncovering a now rotten pot that seems to be functional to everyone – Governments, competent Guarantee Authorities, Dealers, Catering brands, Oil companies and now even Electric ones – except for Managers and Consumers who in fact, in less than ten years, they have cut their purchases on the motorway by 80%.