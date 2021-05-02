ofSebastian Oppenheimer shut down

Three men jump out of a minibus and storm towards a gas station customer – but he fends off the criminals with a clever move.

Chile – How do you react to a robbery? Difficult to say because fortunately most people have been spared this so far. Some would probably not react at all in the shock, while others would try to escape. But a quick-witted reaction can save lives – as in this case possibly from Chile. There a gas station customer repelled an attack by three criminals with an effective surprise action, as reported by 24auto.de.

A surveillance video that is currently circulating on social media shows a man filling up his white limousine at a gas station. Shortly afterwards, a minibus rushes up and stops close to his vehicle. Two masked men jump out and storm towards the gas station customers. Finally, a third attacker climbs out of a side door of the minibus – but he doesn't get far, just like his accomplices. Because the targeted victim reacts quite cleverly. The petrol station customer pulls the fuel nozzle off his vehicle at lightning speed and sprays the masked people with fuel. With his counterattack, the man successfully drives the trio to flight.