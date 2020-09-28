Petrol Diesel Price Today 28th Sep 2020: Diesel price has seen a change today. While the prices of petrol are stable. Oil marketing companies cut diesel prices by 10 paise on Monday. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 28 September 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai were as follows ..
|city
|Diesel (Rs / liter)
|Petrol (Rs / liter)
|Delhi
|70.71
|81.06
|Kolkata
|74.23
|82.59
|Mumbai
|77.12
|87.74
|Chennai
|76.18
|84.14
Sensex top 8 companies fall in market cap by 1.57 lakh crore
Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS
You can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily via SMS. Indian Oil (IOC) consumers can send RSP
Gold is cheaper by Rs 6408 at its all-time high, silver by Rs 18531.
.
Leave a Reply