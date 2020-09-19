Petrol Diesel Price Today 19th Sep 2020: Oil companies on Saturday reduced the price of diesel by 20 – 21 paise per liter in four major metros of the country, while the price of petrol remained stable. Earlier, both fuel prices were reduced on Thursday and Friday. Diesel has become cheaper by about 80 paise in the last three days. According to Indian Oil, a leading oil marketing company, petrol remained stable at 81.14 in Delhi, while diesel was cheaper by 20 paise to Rs 71.82 per liter. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 19 September 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai were as follows ..

city Diesel (Rs / liter) Petrol (Rs / liter) Delhi 71.82 81.14 Mumbai 78.27 87.82 Chennai 77.21 84.21 Kolkata 75.32 82.67

Petrol in Mumbai stayed at Rs 87.82 per liter and diesel was down 21 paise to Rs 78.27 per liter. Petrol remained stable at Rs 82.67 per liter in Kolkata, while diesel dropped 20 paise to Rs 75.32 per liter. Petrol price in Chennai remained unchanged at Rs 84.21 per liter, while diesel was reduced to Rs 77.21 per liter. On Friday, petrol prices were reduced from 23 paise to 26 paise and diesel prices were reduced from 35 paise to 37 paise per liter. Petrol was cheaper by 14-16 paise and diesel by 19-20 paise on Thursday.

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. Prices of petrol and diesel change daily depending on the price of crude in the international market along with foreign exchange rates. Oil marketing companies fix petrol and diesel rates daily after reviewing prices. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel rates at 6 am daily.

