Petrol Diesel Price Today 29th Sep 2020: Today diesel price changes were seen, while petrol prices are stable. Oil marketing companies cut diesel prices by 8 paise on Monday. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 29 September 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai were as follows ..
|city
|Diesel (Rs / liter)
|Petrol (Rs / liter)
|Delhi
|70.63
|81.06
|Kolkata
|74.15
|82.59
|Mumbai
|77.04
|87.74
|Chennai
|76.10
|84.14
Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS
You can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily via SMS.
Gold is cheaper by Rs 6408 at its all-time high, silver by Rs 18531.
.
