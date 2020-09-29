Petrol Diesel Price Today 29th Sep 2020: Today diesel price changes were seen, while petrol prices are stable. Oil marketing companies cut diesel prices by 8 paise on Monday. According to the website of Indian Oil, on 29 September 2020, the rates of diesel and petrol in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai were as follows ..

city Diesel (Rs / liter) Petrol (Rs / liter) Delhi 70.63 81.06 Kolkata 74.15 82.59 Mumbai 77.04 87.74 Chennai 76.10 84.14

Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS

You can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily via SMS. Indian Oil (IOC) consumers can send RSP to number 9224992249 and HPCL consumers can send HPPRICE to number 9222201122. BPCL consumers can send RSP to the number 9223112222.

Gold is cheaper by Rs 6408 at its all-time high, silver by Rs 18531.