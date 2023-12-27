Christmas didn't just bring gifts and panettone under the tree. Even on the petrol front, the crazy 2 euros per liter that we paid in September for green petrol have been reduced. According to the latest findings from the Ministry of the Environment, the national average price of green fuel at the self-service is around 1.765 euros per litre, while that of diesel is around 1.732 euros per litre. A true miracle considering that the last time prices were so low was December 2022, while already in January 2023 the last discount of 18 cents applied to contain the surges caused by high energy prices was eliminated.

From there it was a crescendo up to the fateful 2 euros per litre, against which the government brought out the petrol decree to introduce billboards with the average price. But during the summer prices started to rise again: according to ministry data, the maximum was reached in the week between 11 and 17 September, with self-service petrol at 1,997 euros and diesel at 1,938 euros per litre. . The classic bottom of the barrel (it is appropriate to say so) which caused the usual U-turn thanks to the drop in international prices of crude oil and refined products also certified by Unem. In November, petrol fell on average monthly to around 1.84 euros per litre, with a reduction of around 10 cents compared to October, while diesel oil reached 1.825, with a drop of 8 cents less. Now finally the Christmas gift, which hopefully will last throughout 2024.