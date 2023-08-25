The storm over petrol prices continues to heat up the news these days more than a temperature that stubbornly remains high. The latest episode in chronological order comes reported by the National Consumer Union after the survey by the Observatory on fuel prices of the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy of a distributor in Castellaneta, in the province of Taranto, which apparently is selling fuel to 4 euros per litre.

Massimiliano Dona’s complaint

“It seems absurd to us – protests Massimiliano Dona, president of the National Consumer Union – We ask the Guardia di Finanza to verify why this anomalous data appears. If it is an error in the communication of data by the distributor, or if it is an error of the ministry, considering that according to other unofficial sources the distributor has been closed for months. In the latter case, it would be an even more serious fact, given that on the ministry’s website and in the communication of the data at 8, there is a price sent yesterday at 8:23!?! We wonder, in the latter hypothesis, how the ministry processes the data, how it calculates the regional averages, how it splits the bogus data to make the average and, above all, why it persists in publishing them, giving wrong information on the prices charged. More than transparency. Beyond this single case, however, we point out the problem of those who use special petrols, for example with higher octane, which have broken through the 3 euro threshold in some petrol stations”.

From 31 December 2022 to today, the price of self-service has risen by 18.4%

According to the latest data communicated to Mimit, for example, in Senigallia a petrol station sells petrol at 3.333 euros per litre, 3.219 euros in Misano Adriatico, 3 euros in Budduso in the province of Sassari. “From 31 December 2022 to today, i.e. after the restoration of excise duties decided by the Executive, according to the weekly data of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security (Mase) the price of petrol in self-service mode rose 18.4%, over 30 cents, equal to 15 euros and 10 cents for a 50-litre tank, with an annual sting of 362 euros for a family that fills up twice a month – Donate complaint – It’s a little better for diesel, +8.1%, but it is still a blow equal to 6 euros and 88 cents per supply, 165 euros on an annual basis”.

Reduce excise duties by a fifth

“The Government cannot continue to wash its hands of it, making the excuse that the discount would cost the State 1 billion euros a month. In fact, it is not a question of restoring all the cuts in excise duties introduced by the Draghi government: 25 cents. A much more limited reduction, equal to one fifth, with a cost therefore equal to 200 million, would be enough to bring prices down to more reasonable levels, with petrol below 1.9 and diesel below 1.8 euros per litre”.