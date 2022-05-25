Gasoline is crazy expensive in the Netherlands,, is beneficial for high incomes,, VAT and excise duties are the same for everyone,, but ib is progressive,, make gasoline just a little more expensive,, it will be a bit quieter on the road,, can we blow,,
folkers
8 minutes ago
Haha did not expect in this country behind the dikes that it will ever go back to the old price level. In this country plucking money from the citizens until they are bald and meek. And oh yes, there are still some mouths to feed every year and they also have wishes. And of course repay the government’s blunders and keep the EU friendly as the net largest payer.
A. Volmer
14 minutes ago
I have been going to Germany for years anyway for my petrol, my cigarettes and my groceries, that saves me several hundred euros per month, I would be crazy to pay too much in the Netherlands and moreover the food is in Germany the quality is also much better than in the Netherlands.
john benner
14 minutes ago
how can the petrol in the rest of europe be lower. Here in Spain I fill up for 1.79 euros. By France an average of 1.92 euros and let me say nothing about Belgium. I think the oil companies thought excise tax down then we can raise the price again. Those stupid Dutchmen take everything.
Sandra Kerstens
23 minutes ago
I am in Spain in Barcelona euro 95 liter price 1,87
#Petrol #price #longer #fall #euros #year
Peter Van Baaren
3 minutes ago