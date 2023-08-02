Driving should be more painful and therefore the petrol price will have to rise to 100 euros per litre.

We’ll all die if we keep driving like we do now. Climate change will kill us and that is why driving must become more expensive if we want to prevent this, is the claim. A German professor is therefore of the opinion that a liter of petrol should be sold for no less than 100 euros. No, it’s not a joke because Germans and humor don’t exist.

Gasoline price must go up

That’s the price of climate protection, we read in AD. We will not go into the fact that climate change is of all times, even without humans. The professor from our neighboring country is called Gregor Bachmann and teaches civil law and corporate law at Humboldt University. On X he says that the decline of our climate can only be stopped if driving ‘starts to hurt’.

Well, I don’t know if he ever comes to the Netherlands, but for the average citizen driving a car is already practically unaffordable. The price of 1.47 euros that you can see on the header photo, we can only dream of that now.

And he knows that, he believes that driving is already expensive and that only privileged people can afford a car. But according to the bolleboos that is not enough. It must hurt more, much more! The liter price must therefore go to 100 euros per litre. Poor people are therefore not affected by his proposed measure, because they do not drive a car anyway. And we will all be poor when these people are in charge.

Other means of transport

The aim is to get people out of their cars and into more CO2-friendly alternatives. The sputtering professor is not done with us motorists yet, because he calls us lazy. We have become accustomed to the car and are too lazy to take public transport. He does not mention electric cars, so he seems to be a fierce opponent of cars in all kinds of forms.

Cars and Germans, besides the war, that is a sensitive point. The country has a large car industry and many people depend on their cars to go to work, for example. He therefore received the necessary criticism and quickly weakened his proposal. He said that the proposal was not very realistic after all, but that the price of petrol had to rise sharply.

Photo: black Ferrari 488 GTB at a gas station, spotted by @Row1

This article ‘Petrol price MUST go up to 100 euros per litre!’ appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Petrol #price #euros #litre