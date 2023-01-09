Dear fuel, violations detected by the Guardia di Finanza

In anticipation of the end of the year, the Minister of Economy and Finance has mandated the Guardia di Finanza to intensify controls on fuel prices, with particular regard “to the motorway distribution network and sensitive territorial contexts”. Indication immediately followed by an ad hoc directive for the launch, already from the first days of 2023, of a new plan of checks, on a national scale, with the involvement of over 660 operational departments of the Corps and the constant support of the Special Departments. This was announced by the Fiamme Gialle, explaining that “in 2023, a structured and widespread enforcement activity will be ensured throughout the territory, also with a view to helping to control price increases”.

During 2022, the Guardia di Finanza carried out 5,187 interventions to control fuel prices, also thanks to a specific action plan, on a national scale (called “Fuel prices”) “disputing 2,809 violations of the price discipline. Of these violations, 717 concerned the failure to display and/or differences in the prices charged with respect to the prices indicated and 2,092 the failure to notify the competent ministry. The yellow flames themselves are drawing up the final balance.

Starting from March of last year – in conjunction with the increase in the price of gas, electricity and fuel – the General Command had, among other things, given instructions to the Departments precisely to “implement the supervisory system of road fuel distribution systems and commercial depots, paying particular attention to the dynamics of price trends in the excise rate variation phase” and to the “need to verify the regular communication of the prices applied by type of fuel to the MIMIT (Ministry of Business and Made in Italy), as well as the correct display to the public of the prices of the products marketed and the correspondence with those actually charged”.

