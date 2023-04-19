“Internal combustion engine (ICE) cars that fall within the scope of the Euro 7 emission standards will account for just 10% of those on EU roads in 2035. Despite minimal environmental benefits, the Euro 7 proposal risks to put unnecessary financial pressure on consumers and divert investment away from zero-emission technologies”. Acea, the association of European manufacturers, once again clarifies the situation on the future of the car. And it expresses all its concerns about the entry into force of a very strict regulation which will destroy what remains of the petrol and diesel car market.

The new “rules of the game” on emissions in fact concern the sale of new cars with internal combustion engines in the EU starting from the entry into force of the Euro 7 legislation, expected around 2026/27. As a result, cars that fall within the scope of the Euro 7 standard will make up just 10% of those on EU roads in 2035. A recent study, highlighted by Acea, estimates that this will result in a reduction of at most 4% of nitrogen oxide emissions (NOx).

“Despite the minimal environmental benefits, the Euro 7 standards would have significant impacts on consumers’ and producers’ investments in zero-emission technologies. For example, still reports AceaAccording to some manufacturers’ estimates, the average consumer price of a new car could rise by €2,000, putting further financial pressure on European consumers already grappling with high energy costs and inflationary pressures.. This would mean making all segment A, B and – in part – even C segment cars unsellable. If you’re wondering why all manufacturers focus decisively on electric, here’s the answer. The many supporters of thermal cars should fight Euro 7, not battery-powered cars…