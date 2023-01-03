“The assessment of the choice to abolish excise duties means moving to taxation elsewhere. When the first intervention on excise duties was envisaged, I was deputy minister for economic development, we did it because we realized that we were breaking through the 2 euro mark. Today a choice was made, an assessment with a reasoning on priorities: we carried out a 21 billion euro intervention concerning the bill system and the intervention on excise duties was gradually reduced until they were zeroed because the price physiologically remains something tolerable. if it’s right it’s hard to say… Somehow you have to find a way to rebalance”. This was stated on Zapping on Radio Uno Rai by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin.

Gas chapter: “None of us – continues the minister – has a crystal ball, we work for a year to make the system safe. My concern, as Minister of Energy Security, is to create sufficient storage to guarantee the next winter. The second element: I believe that with the agreement on the price cap at the European level, conditions have been created to avoid the explosion in prices”, says the minister. Let’s start from a higher level of inventories, so far we have had a particularly mild and we consumed about 5,000 cubic meters of gas less. With the increase in price, someone reduced consumption. On the other hand, everyone persuaded us to avoid waste. One element of hope in view of autumn 2023 is that the sources of supply have been differentiated with Algeria and TAP. The price” of gas “is still high” even if it has returned “to pre-war levels, before the invasion of Ukraine aside of Russia: we are talking about historical ‘evils’, which are not linked to war”.