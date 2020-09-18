new Delhi: Despite the rise in crude oil in the international market, petrol and diesel prices registered a major fall for the second consecutive day on Friday. In these two days, petrol in the country’s capital Delhi has become cheaper by 41 paise per liter, while the price of diesel has come down by 54 paise per liter. This fall has brought great relief to the customers. On the other hand, the trend of rise in the price of crude oil for the fifth consecutive day in the international market continues. The price of benchmark crude oil Brent crude has increased about four dollars per barrel in these five days.

Oil companies on Friday reduced the price of petrol by 26 paise in Delhi, 25 paise in Kolkata-Mumbai and 23 paise per liter in Chennai. At the same time, the price of diesel has been cut by 35 paise in Delhi and Kolkata, 37 paise in Mumbai and 33 paise in Chennai.

What is the price in metro cities now

According to the website of Indian Oil, the price of petrol in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai has come down to Rs 81.14, Rs 82.67, Rs 87.82 and Rs 84.21 per liter respectively. The price of diesel has also come down to Rs 72.02, Rs 75.52, Rs 78.48 and Rs 77.40 per liter respectively in the four metros.

Heavy drop in demand for petrol and diesel

According to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the Ministry of Petroleum, the sales of petroleum products in August declined by 7.5 percent to 14.4 million tonnes as compared to the previous month. At the same time, there has been a decline of 16 percent in sales compared to August of a year ago. August is the sixth consecutive month while sales of petroleum products have declined compared to a year ago.

