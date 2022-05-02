To counter the expensive fuels and to give breath to the Italians the Government has decided to extend the cut of excise duties momentary of 25 cents on petrol and dieseluntil 8 July 2022. Il Decree containing the cut was published in Official Gazette Tuesday 22 March and obliged the companies to apply a discount on petrol and diesel (-25 cents / liter) And LPG (-4.7 cents / liter).

The Government’s intervention on excise duties now also affects the methane which are cleared, with VAT being reduced to 5%.

Draghi Government excise tax cut

The Draghi government extends until 8 July the cut in excise duties on fuels, ie 25 cents. Government intervention reported i distributor prices under the threshold of 2 euros per liter. Now gasoline, diesel cost on average 1.8 euros per liter. The intervention is also extended to methane for which the excise duty goes to zero and the VAT is reduced to 5%.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

For the cut in excise duties up to 8 July, the Government used “308.17 million euros” of higher VAT revenue relating to the last quarter of 2021.

Excise duties on petrol and diesel prices

The decree follows the words of the Minister of Energy Transition Roberto Cingolaniwhich he had talked about scam and speculation on fuels and in the subsequent information in the Senate he had announced the Government’s intention to intervene on excise duties for counteract the rise in prices of petrol, diesel, methane and LPG.

The cut in excise duty for 1 month is 25 cents on petrol, diesel and LPG

But as often happens the mountain has only given birth to a mouse because of the cut of 25 cents and for just one month it is not enough to counter the expensive fuel.

Real prices of petrol and diesel with mobile excise duties

In practical terms, the discount applied by the Government on gasoline and diesel prices with the cut in excise duties, considering the current average of over 2,200 euros per litermeans a price at the pump just below i 2 euros with a minimum savings in the pockets of motorists, far from the prices of the past few weeks.

From Tuesday 23 March 2022 you can see the effects of the cut in excise duty at the distributor

Recall that before the outbreak of the war and with the cost of oil a 100 dollars a barrellike current prices, the average prices of gasoline and diesel in self mode were slightly above the 1,500 euros per liter.

Antitrust on expensive fuel

On expensive fuels, theAntitrust which, following the numerous complaints received, together with the Finance Police has notified detailed requests for information to the major oil companies.

The objective of the Antitrust Authority (Agcm) is to investigate the reasons for these increases and, if necessary, to evaluate the existence of spaces for a possible intervention limited only to the hypothesis of a possible violation of the rules on abuse dominant position or restrictive agreements on competition.

The Antitrust and the Rome Prosecutor’s Office investigate the expensive fuel

On expensive fuels also investigates Prosecutor of Rome which opened a file against unknown persons, to assess the existence of any hypotheses of crime and to identify the dynamics of the increases in the cost of petroleum products at the pump.

