To counter the expensive fuels and give breath to the Italians, the Government has decided to extend the cut of excise duties momentary of 30 cents on petrol and dieselfrom the 21 August to 20 September 2022within the Aid Decree bis. The Government intervention had previously also concerned the methane, with excise duties having been zeroed and VAT reduced to 5%.

Draghi Government excise tax cut

The Draghi government extends up to September 20, 2022 the cut in excise duties on fuels, or 30 cents. Government intervention briefly reported i distributor prices under the threshold of 2 euros per literbut with the growing international tensions and the announced Russian oil embargopetrol and diesel have returned to cost around 2 euros per literdespite the cut in excise duties. The intervention was also extended to methane for which the excise duty has gone to zero and the VAT has been reduced to 5%.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Real prices of petrol and diesel with mobile excise duties

In practical terms, despite the discount applied by the Government, Italian motorists continue to suffer the expensive fuelswith the prices of gasoline and diesel close to the threshold of 2 euros per liter.

Today a liter of petrol costs 20.1% more compared to the same period in 2021, while diesel has risen by 28.3% on an annual basis, with the cost of filling up by more than that 21 euros. A family spends today 515 euros more per year for refueling, without considering the indirect effects on retail prices.

Petrol and diesel continue to cost over 2 euros per liter, despite the cut in excise duties

Recall that before the outbreak of the war and with the cost of oil a 100 dollars a barrellike the current prices, the average prices of gasoline and diesel in self mode were slightly above the 1,500 euros per liter.

Antitrust on expensive fuel

On expensive fuels in recent months, theAntitrust which, following the numerous complaints received, together with the Finance Police has notified detailed requests for information to the major oil companies.

The objective of the Antitrust Authority (Agcm) was to investigate the reasons for these increases and, if necessary, to evaluate the existence of spaces for a possible intervention limited only to the hypothesis of a possible violation of the rules on abuse of a dominant position or agreements restricting competition.

The Antitrust and the Rome Prosecutor’s Office investigate the expensive fuel

The expensive fuel has also investigated Public Prosecutor’s Office of Rome which in recent months has opened a file against unknown persons, to assess the existence of any hypothesis of crime and to identify the dynamics of increases in the cost of petroleum products at the pump.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 Updated petrol, diesel, methane and LPG prices

👉 Excise duties on fuels, real price of petrol and diesel

👉 How to save on fuel

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK