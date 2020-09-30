Given the unusual circumstances of Covid-19, Crude Oil prices continue to fall in the international market. Here, in the domestic market, government oil companies today did not make any changes in the prices of both fuels. Earlier, the price of diesel (Diesel Price) was reduced for five consecutive days. However, petrol price was then left unattended. There has been no change in its prices for the last 8 days. On Wednesday, petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 81.06 and diesel at Rs 70.63 per liter.

Petrol has become cheaper by Rs 1.19 from 10 September

The fire started in petrol prices since the beginning of the second fortnight of last month, it continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a lackluster stance and till now it has decreased by Rs 1.19.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / liter Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.63 Mumbai 87.74 77.04 Chennai 84.14 76.10 Kolkata 82.59 74.15 Ranchi 80.73 74.75 Bengaluru 83.69 75.81 Patna 83.73 76.24 Chandigarh 77.99 70.33 Lucknow 81.48 71.05 Noida 81.58 71.14

(Source IOC SMS)



Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can write to RSP by sending it to 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.