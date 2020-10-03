Highlights: US President Donald Trump’s Corona Positive Crack in Crude Oil Market

There is no change in the price of petrol diesel in the domestic market today.

Crude oil demand is not normal due to the revival of Kovid-19

The world still has not bought it before

new Delhi

US stock futures traded further down in Asian markets yesterday after news of the Kovid-19 transition to US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump. Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Industrial futures contracts lost 1.9 percent. Apart from this, Crude Oil Price also slipped. Here, in the domestic market, government oil companies today made no changes in the prices of diesel and petrol price. Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi and diesel at Rs 70.46 per liter on Saturday.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.19 in September

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of last August, the fire started in petrol prices continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a stagnation of it and it has decreased by Rs 1.19 last month.

ALSO READ: Trump being positive causes chaos in stock markets, heavy fall in crude oil

Diesel became cheaper by Rs 3.10 in a month

If we look at the period of the last one month, then government oil companies have cut diesel prices significantly. From August 3 onwards, its price has either been cut or it has remained stable. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.10 per liter in a month.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Noida 81.58 71.00 Ranchi 80.73 74.58 Bengaluru 83.69 74.63 Patna 83.73 76.10 Chandigarh 77.99 70.17 Lucknow 81.48 70.91

(Source IOC SMS)

Also read: Farmers ‘rail stop’ movement continues in Punjab, these trains cancel on Saturday, see full list

Crude oil is going down

Weak demand for crude in the market due to the Covid-19 epidemic has further reduced prices. New cases of Kovid-19 worldwide have sunk the global oil market. Growing concerns about the resumption of lockdown in major economies weakened Crude Oil Outlook. Libya and Iran increased their oil exports despite OPEC’s production cuts and this led to a fall in liquid gold prices. On Friday, after the news of the US President being Corona Positive, there was a furore in the market. On this day, WTI Crude closed at $ 1.67 while Brent Crude was cheaper by $ 1.66.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customer can get information by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.