Highlights: Peace in both fuels for 22nd consecutive day in domestic market

Moderate moderation in international crude oil prices today

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 per liter in the last 15 installments in Delhi

Diesel has also been costlier by Rs 3.41 in last 15 installments in Delhi

new Delhi

Weather in the early days of the new year will be slightly warmer than the previous few years. For this reason, the demand for natural gas for heating buildings (Demand of Natural Gas) will decrease. Its impact was visible on the international market and on Monday, natural gas became cheaper by about 10 percent. Its effect was also seen on Crude Oil and its prices also softened slightly. However, in the domestic market here, there is still peace in Diesel Petrol. Here today, there was no change in Petrol and Diesel Price (Petrol-Diesel Price) for the 22nd consecutive day. If you look at the price of Delhi, on Tuesday, petrol remained at Rs 83.71 and diesel at Rs 73.87 per liter.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 since November 20

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of August, the fire started in the petrol price was continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. After remaining stable for a few days thereafter, after September 10, it had a short-lived stance and last month it had decreased by Rs 1.19. After this there was peace for 48 days. However, thereafter there was a stagnant increase from 15 November to 15 installments. Petrol has become expensive by 2.55 paise per liter in these days.

Diesel expensive by Rs 3.41 since last 20 November

Staying in Delhi since August 3, the price of diesel has either been cut or its prices have remained stable. This made diesel 3.10 per liter more cheaper. After this, its price also did not increase for 48 days. However, since last November 20, the price of diesel has increased by staying in 12 installments. Diesel has become expensive by Rs 3.41 per liter in these days.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Noida 83.67 74.29 Ranchi 82.80 78.17 Bengaluru 86.51 78.31 Patna 86.25 79.04 Chandigarh 80.59 73.61 Lucknow 83.59 74.21

Source (IOC SMS)

Moderate softening in the crude oil market today

In the early days of the new year, the weather will be slightly warmer than the previous few years. For this reason, the demand for natural gas to heat the buildings will decrease. Its impact was visible on the international market and on Monday, natural gas became cheaper by about 10 percent. Its effect was also reflected on crude oil and its prices also softened slightly. WTI Crude saw a slight rise in prices at the start of business today in Singapore. It rose $ 0.24 to $ 47.86 a barrel. The price of Brent Crude was softened to $ 0.43 per barrel. At that time its price was $ 50.86 per barrel.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-Diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.

