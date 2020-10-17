Highlights: No change in petrol and diesel prices for 15th consecutive day in domestic market

Signs of decline in international crude oil market at present

The market is still not overcome by the impact of Kovid-19

Currently, it has no effect in the domestic market

Delhi

There has been uncertainty over the rise in new cases of infection with Corona Virus and new relief packages in the US. This has weakened Crude Outlook. Which has led to a fall in oil prices. The US Energy Information Administration (AEI) report reported last week that the U.S. The level of crude inventories (US Crude Inventory) was reduced by 3.8 million barrels. However, in the domestic market, it does not have any effect on the petro goods price at the moment. Government oil companies today, for the 14th consecutive day, made no changes in the prices of diesel and petrol price. Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi and diesel at Rs 70.46 per liter on Saturday.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.19 in September

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of last August, the fire started in the petrol price, which was continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a stagnation of shortfall and it has decreased by Rs 1.19 last month.

Diesel was cheaper by Rs 3.10 in a month

Looking at the period of the last one month, the government oil companies had cut the price of diesel significantly. From August 3 onwards, its price was either cut or it remained stable. This sequence continued till October 2. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.10 per liter in a month.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / liter Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Noida 81.58 71.00 Ranchi 80.73 74.58 Bengaluru 83.69 74.63 Patna 83.73 76.10 Chandigarh 77.99 70.17 Lucknow 81.48 70.91

Source (IOC SMS)

Dullness in crude oil once again

The rise in new cases of corono virus infection and uncertainty over new relief packages in the US have weakened the crude outlook. The renewed concerns of Kovid-19 cases and the growing concerns of lockdown in important economies of the world reduced the prospects for crude demand, leading to a drop in oil prices. The US Energy Information Administration (AEI) report reported last week that the U.S. Crude inventory levels had declined by 3.8 million barrels. China’s crude imports grew by 17.5%. There has been an increase of 11.8 million barrels per day, as some cargo eventually cleared the custom. The rise in oil demand from China, the world’s top oil consumer, supported crude oil prices. However, an increase in cases of coronovirus and increased supply from OPEC + weakened the outlook for crude. Even at the close of business yesterday, the price of crude oil was decreased by $ 0.23.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.