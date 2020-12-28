Highlights: Peace in both fuels for the 21st consecutive day in the domestic market

Moderate moderation in international crude oil prices today

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 per liter in the last 15 installments in Delhi

Diesel has also been costlier by Rs 3.41 in last 15 installments in Delhi

new Delhi

Corona has reversed everything. Every year during the Christmas holidays, there was a decrease in Crude Oil Future, but this year it is also elevated. It is believed that many countries are once again considering Fiscal stimulus, the Kovid-19 vaccine is about to arrive and OPEC countries have introduced crude oil production (Crude). Oil Production). The mixed effect of this is that Crude Oil Future is up. However, in the domestic market here, there is still peace in Diesel Petrol. Here today, there was no change in Petrol and Diesel Price (Petrol-Diesel Price) for the 21st consecutive day. If you look at the Delhi price, petrol remained at Rs 83.71 on Monday and diesel at Rs 73.87 per liter.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 since November 20

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of August, the fire started in the petrol price, which continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. After remaining stable for a few days thereafter, after September 10, it had a short-lived stance and last month it had decreased by Rs 1.19. After this there was peace for 48 days. However, thereafter there was a stagnant increase from 15 November to 15 installments. Petrol has become expensive by 2.55 paise per liter in these days.

Also read: Gold Price in 2021: There will not be a better opportunity to buy gold, the price can reach 63 thousand rupees next year!

Diesel expensive by Rs 3.41 since last 20 November

Staying in Delhi since August 3, the price of diesel has either been cut or its prices have remained stable. This made diesel 3.10 per liter more cheaper. After this, its price also did not increase for 48 days. However, since last November 20, the price of diesel has increased by staying in 12 installments. Diesel has become expensive by Rs 3.41 per liter in these days.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Noida 83.67 74.29 Ranchi 82.80 78.17 Bengaluru 86.51 78.31 Patna 86.25 79.04 Chandigarh 80.59 73.61 Lucknow 83.59 74.21

Source (IOC SMS)



Also read: Top-10 stocks of 2020: The investors who invested money in these stocks became rich, got returns of up to 177% in a single year!

Moderate softening in the crude oil market today

Corona has reversed everything. Every year during the Christmas holidays there was a decrease in crude oil futures, but this year it is also elevated. It is believed that at the moment many countries are once again considering Fiscal Stumulus, the Kovid-19 vaccine is about to come and OPEC countries have decided to cut crude oil production. The mixed effect of this is that the crude oil future is up. At the time of the start of business in Singapore today, the price of WTI Crude was moderately soft. It dropped $ 0.36 to $ 47.87 per barrel. The price of Brent Crude also rose by $ 0.39 per barrel. At that time its price was $ 50.90 per barrel.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-Diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.

Also read: BPCL, Air India are firm on privatization, will the disinvestment target be met?