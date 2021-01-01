Highlights: Peace in both fuels for the 25th consecutive day in the domestic market

Crude oil prices rise marginally in international market today

In Delhi, petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 per liter in 15 installments in the last quarter of last year.

Diesel has also been costlier by Rs 3.41 in last 15 installments in Delhi

new Delhi

Corona Vaccine has infused new hopes in the year 2021. For this reason, all sectors of the economy are filled with renewed vigor. The crude oil market is also not untouched by this. Citi Bank Group estimates that Crude Oil Price will reach $ 60 per barrel in 2021. Perhaps this is the reason why on the first day of the new year, there was a slight rise in the crude oil market. However, in the domestic market here, there is still peace in Diesel Petrol. There was no change in Petrol and Diesel Price (Petrol-Diesel Price) for the 25th consecutive day here. If you look at the price of Delhi, on Friday, petrol remained at Rs 83.71 and diesel at Rs 73.87 per liter.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 since November 20

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of August last year, the fire started in the petrol price was continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. After remaining stable for a few days thereafter, after September 10, it had a short-lived stance and last month it had decreased by Rs 1.19. After this there was peace for 48 days. However, thereafter there was a stagnant increase from 15 November to 15 installments. Petrol has become expensive by 2.55 paise per liter in these days.

Diesel expensive by Rs 3.41 from November 20 last year

Staying in Delhi from August 3 last year, either the diesel price was cut or its price remained stable. This made diesel 3.10 per liter more cheaper. After this, its price also did not increase for 48 days. However, since last November 20, the price of diesel has increased by staying in 12 installments. Diesel has become expensive by Rs 3.41 per liter in these days.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Noida 83.67 74.29 Ranchi 82.80 78.17 Bengaluru 86.51 78.31 Patna 86.25 79.04 Chandigarh 80.59 73.61 Lucknow 83.59 74.21

Source (IOC SMS)

Crude oil market marginally higher today

The corona vaccine has communicated new hopes in the year 2021. For this reason, all sectors of the economy are filled with renewed vigor. This is the reason why the market for crude oil is also not untouched by it. Citibank Group estimates that crude oil prices will reach $ 60 per barrel in 2021. Perhaps this is the reason why on the first day of the new year, there was a slight rise in the crude oil market. WTI Crude saw a slight rise in prices at the start of business today in Singapore. It rose $ 0.12 to $ 48.52 a barrel. Brent Crude price rose by $ 0.17 per barrel. At that time its price was $ 51.80 per barrel.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-Diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.

