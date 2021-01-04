Petrol Diesel Price Today 4th January 2021: Consumers of petrol and diesel have been relieved for the 28th consecutive day. On sunday too There has been no change in the prices of petrol and diesel. Despite this, expensive petrol is being sold in Jaipur, Rajasthan at around Rs 8. One liter of petrol in Jaipur costs Rs 91.09, while in Delhi only Rs 83.71. Today, on January 4, the rate of diesel in Delhi was Rs 73.87. Diesel has become costlier by Rs 3.41 per liter since November 20. At the same time, the price of petrol has increased by Rs 2.55 per liter.

According to the website of Indian Oil Corporation, Diesel-Petrol rates in major cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Jaipur, Noida, Lucknow on January 4 are as follows…

city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Jaipur 91.09 83.06 Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 77.44 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Noida 83.67 74.29 Ranchi 82.8 78.17 Bengaluru 86.51 78.31 Patna 86.25 79.04 Chandigarh 80.59 73.61 Lucknow 83.59 74.21

Know the rates of petrol and diesel in your city through SMS

You can also check the price of petrol and diesel in your city daily via SMS. Indian Oil (IOC) consumers can send RSP at number 9224992249 and HPCL consumer HPPRICE at number 9222201122. BPCL consumers can send RSP to the number 9223112222.

This is how the rate of petrol and diesel increases

After adding excise duty, dealer commission and other things to the price of petrol and diesel, its price almost doubles. If the excise duty of the Central Government and the VAT of the State Governments are removed, then the rate of diesel and petrol would be around 27 rupees a liter, but both the Central or the State Government, cannot withdraw tax at any cost. Because a large part of the revenue comes from here. This money leads to growth.

Prices are fixed every morning

In fact, the prices of petrol and diesel change daily depending on the price of crude in the international market along with the foreign exchange rates. Oil marketing companies fix petrol and diesel rates daily after reviewing prices. Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum revise petrol and diesel rates at 6 am daily.