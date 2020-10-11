Highlights: No change in petrol and diesel prices for the ninth consecutive day in the domestic market

Signs of rise in international crude oil market again

Many workers extracting crude in Norway are on strike

Currently, it has no effect in the domestic market

new Delhi

Despite this, the Crude Oil Market has seen the highest growth since June last week. Crude oil prices rose as a result of a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico affected production and a strike by offshore workers in Norway. Here, in the domestic market, the government oil companies today, for the ninth consecutive day, did not change the price of Diesel Price and Petrol Price (No Change). Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi and diesel at Rs 70.46 per liter on Saturday.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.19 in September

The fire started in the petrol price since the beginning of the second fortnight of last August, it continued till last September. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a stagnation of shortfall and it has decreased by Rs 1.19 last month.

Diesel became cheaper by Rs 3.10 in a month

Looking at the period of the last one month, the government oil companies have cut the price of diesel significantly. From August 3 onwards, its price was either cut or it remained stable. This sequence continued till October 2. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.10 per liter in a month.

Know today’s expressions in your city



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Noida 81.58 71.00 Ranchi 80.73 74.58 Bengaluru 83.69 74.63 Patna 83.73 76.10 Chandigarh 77.99 70.17 Lucknow 81.48 70.91

(Source IOC SMS)

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.