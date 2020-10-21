Highlights: No change in petrol and diesel prices for 19th consecutive day in domestic market

Signs of decline in international crude oil market at present

The market is still not overcome by the impact of Kovid-19

Currently, it has no effect in the domestic market

new Delhi

The American Petroleum Institute reported on Tuesday evening that Crude Oil Inventory was growing there. As of 16 October, it had 5,84,000 barrels of inventory, according to API data. After this, the trend of falling crude prices started there. Earlier there was a fast trend. However, in the domestic market, it does not have any effect on the petro goods price at the moment. Government oil companies today, for the 19th consecutive day, made no change in the price of Diesel Price and Petrol Price. Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi and diesel at Rs 70.46 per liter on Wednesday.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.19 last September

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of August, the fire started in the petrol price continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, it had a stagnant decrease trend and it has decreased by Rs 1.19 last month.

Diesel was cheaper by Rs 3.10 in a month

Looking at the period of the last one month, the government oil companies had cut the price of diesel significantly. From August 3 onwards, its price was either cut or it remained stable. This sequence continued till October 2. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.10 per liter in a month.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Noida 81.58 71.00 Ranchi 80.73 74.58 Bengaluru 83.69 74.63 Patna 83.73 76.10 Chandigarh 77.99 70.17 Lucknow 81.48 70.91

Source (IOC SMS)

Dullness in crude oil once again

On Tuesday evening, the American Petroleum Institute reported that there is increasing stock of crude oil. As of 16 October, it had an inventory of 5,84,000 barrels of inventory, according to API data. After this, the trend of falling crude prices started there. Earlier there was a fast trend. This is the reason that during the initial trading in Singapore today, the price of crude oil was recorded a slight decrease of $ 0.22.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.