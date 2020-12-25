Highlights: Peace in both fuels for 18th consecutive day in domestic market

In the international market of crude oil, buying has stopped at this time.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 in Delhi since November 20

Diesel has become costlier by Rs 3.41 in the national capital since November 20

A period of sanctions has resumed in many countries of the world due to the spreading of wings once again by Covid-19. Due to this, the buying in the crude oil market has stopped. However, purchases continue in several countries, including India, the third major customer of crude oil. However, in the domestic market here, there is still peace in Diesel Petrol. Here today, there was no change in the price of Petrol and Diesel (Petrol-Diesel Price) for the 18th consecutive day. If you look at the price of Delhi, on Friday, petrol remained at Rs 83.71 and diesel at Rs 73.87 per liter.

Petrol has become costlier by Rs 2.55 since November 20

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of August, the fire started in the petrol price, which continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. After remaining stable for a few days thereafter, after September 10, it had a short-lived stance and last month it had decreased by Rs 1.19. After this there was peace for 48 days. However, thereafter there was a stagnant increase from 15 November to 15 installments. Petrol has become expensive by 2.55 paise per liter in these days.

Diesel expensive by Rs 3.41 since last 20 November

Staying in Delhi since August 3, the price of diesel has either been cut or its prices have remained stable. This made diesel 3.10 per liter more cheaper. After this, its price also did not increase for 48 days. However, since last November 20, the price of diesel has increased by staying in 12 installments. Diesel has become expensive by Rs 3.41 per liter in these days.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 83.71 73.87 Mumbai 90.34 80.51 Chennai 86.51 79.21 Kolkata 85.19 77.44 Noida 83.67 74.29 Ranchi 82.80 78.17 Bengaluru 86.51 78.31 Patna 86.25 79.04 Chandigarh 80.59 73.61 Lucknow 83.59 74.21

Source (IOC SMS)



Crude oil market now increases marginally

A period of sanctions has resumed in many countries of the world due to Kovid-19 once again spreading wings. Due to this, buying in Crude Oil Market has stagnated. However, procurement continues in several countries, including India, the third major customer of crude oil. For this reason, the price of WTI Crude was seen a slight rise in Singapore at the start of business this morning. It rose $ 0.11 to $ 48.23 per barrel. The price of Brent Crude also increased by $ 0.09 per barrel. At that time it was trading at $ 51.29 per barrel.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-Diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.

