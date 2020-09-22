Highlights: Diesel became cheaper for 6 consecutive days today

The recovery of the dollar (US $) has led to the fall in gold and industrial metal prices. But there is a slight upward trend in Crude Oil Price due to falling US Crude inventory levels. However, in the domestic market, government oil companies today reduced diesel prices for 6 consecutive days. Petrol Price also received slight relief today after three days. On Tuesday, petrol in Delhi decreased by 8 paise to 81.06 rupees, while diesel fell by 15 paise to Rs 71.28 per liter.

Petrol became costlier by Rs 1.65 in the second fortnight of August

Starting from August 16, if left for four days, that is, Wednesday August 19 and August 26, Saturday August 29, Monday August 31, then the price of petrol had increased for the remaining 13 days. Since the beginning of the second fortnight of last month, the fire started in petrol prices continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there is a pause of shortfall and till now it has decreased by 1.02 paise.

Diesel is cheaper by Rs 2.28 this month.

If seen in July last, then government oil companies only increased the price of diesel. During that time, the price of diesel was increased in 10 installments. Diesel has become expensive by Rs 1.60 per liter. This month, diesel has been getting cheaper since last 3 September and till date it has decreased by Rs 2.28.

Let's know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 71.28 Mumbai 87.74 77.74 Chennai 84.14 76.72 Kolkata 82.59 74.80 Ranchi 80.73 75.43 Bengalru 83.69 75.50 Patna 83.73 76.80 Chandigarh 77.99 70.97 Lucknow 81.48 71.61 Noida 81.58 71.69

(Source IOC SMS)



The trend of rise in the crude oil market

The recovery of the dollar (US $) has led to a fall in the prices of gold and industrial metals. However, the loss in industrial metals limited the strength of US-China industrial activity. Because of this, the demand for Crude Oil Demand in China is not getting enough. Along with this, the demand in Asian countries is also low. Despite this, crude oil showed an upward trend at the close of the market last week. While WTI crude rose $ 0.33, Brent crude also strengthened to $ 0.26 a barrel.

Know today's expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.