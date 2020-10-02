Highlights: Diesel became cheaper today

There is no change in the price of petrol as well

There is still no demand for crude oil due to lifting of Kovid-19 again.

There is a downward trend in crude oil prices in the international market at this time

new Delhi

The weak demand for Crude Oil in the global market has further reduced its prices. Around this time, new cases of Covid-19 are beginning to rise again worldwide. This has submerged the global oil market. Here, in the domestic market, government oil companies today again reduced the price of diesel (Diesel Price). However, petrol price was left intact. There has been no change in its prices for the last 10 days. Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi on Friday, while diesel was reduced by 7 paise to Rs 70.46 per liter.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.19 in September

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of last August, the fire started in petrol prices continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a stagnation of it and it has decreased by Rs 1.19 last month.

Diesel became cheaper by Rs 3.10 in a month

If we look at the period of the last one month, then government oil companies have cut diesel prices significantly. From August 3 onwards, its price has either been cut or it has remained stable. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.10 per liter in a month.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Noida 81.58 71.00 Ranchi 80.73 74.58 Bengaluru 83.69 74.63 Patna 83.73 76.10 Chandigarh 77.99 70.17 Lucknow 81.48 70.91

(Source IOC SMS)

Crude oil is going down

The weak demand for crude in the market due to the Covid-19 epidemic has further reduced prices. New cases of Kovid-19 worldwide have sunk the global oil market. Growing concerns about the resumption of lockdown in major economies weakened crude oil outlook. Libya and Iran increased their oil exports despite OPEC’s production cuts and this led to a fall in liquid gold prices. However, the expectation of additional stimulus packages by the US limited the fall in crude oil prices. On Thursday, WTI crude closed at $ 0.39 while Brent crude was down $ 0.40.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customer can get information by sending the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.