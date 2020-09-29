Highlights:
- Diesel became cheaper for the fifth consecutive day, a drop of 8 paise
- No change in petrol price for seven days
- Crude oil demand is not normal due to Corona re-raising head
- There is a downward trend in crude oil prices in the international market at this time
Crude oil prices continue to fall in the international market. Here, in the domestic market, the government oil companies today again reduced the price of diesel by 8 paise. This is the fifth consecutive day, while diesel prices have fallen. However, petrol price was left intact. There has been no change in its prices for the last 7 days. Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi on Tuesday while diesel fell to Rs 70.63 per liter.
Petrol has become cheaper by Rs 1.19 from 10 September
The fire started in petrol prices since the beginning of the second fortnight of last month, it continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a lackluster stance and till now it has decreased by Rs 1.19.
Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today
|name of the city
|Petrol Rs / liter
|Diesel Rs / L
|Delhi
|81.06
|70.63
|Mumbai
|87.74
|77.04
|Chennai
|84.14
|76.10
|Kolkata
|82.59
|74.15
|Ranchi
|80.73
|74.75
|Bengalru
|83.69
|75.81
|Patna
|83.73
|76.24
|Chandigarh
|77.99
|70.33
|Lucknow
|81.48
|71.05
|Noida
|81.58
|71.14
(Source IOC SMS)
Know today’s expressions in your city
Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can write to RSP by sending it to 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.
