Highlights: Diesel became cheaper today

There is no change in the price of petrol as well

There is still no demand for crude oil due to lifting of Kovid-19 again.

There is a downward trend in crude oil prices in the international market at this time

new Delhi

Weak Demand in the global market due to the Covid-19 epidemic has weakened the prices further. New cases of Kovid-19 worldwide have sunk the global oil market. Growing concerns about the resumption of lockdown in major economies have weakened the outlook for crude oil. Here, in the domestic market, government oil companies today again reduced the price of diesel (Diesel Price). However, petrol price was left intact. There has been no change in its prices for the last 9 days. Petrol remained at Rs 81.06 in Delhi on Thursday, while diesel was reduced by 10 paise to Rs 70.53 per liter.

Petrol has become cheaper by Rs 1.19 in September

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of last August, the fire started in petrol prices continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a lackluster stance and till now it has decreased by Rs 1.19.

Also read: 25% reduction in natural gas price, record prices down

Diesel became cheaper by Rs 3.03 last September

If seen in September, government oil companies cut diesel prices significantly. During that time, diesel prices had decreased or remained stable. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.03 per liter in a month.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / liter Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.53 Mumbai 87.74 76.93 Chennai 84.14 76.01 Kolkata 82.59 74.05 Noida 81.58 71.05 Ranchi 80.73 74.65 Bengaluru 83.69 74.70 Patna 83.73 76.15 Chandigarh 77.99 70.23 Lucknow 81.48 70.97

(Source IOC SMS)

Also read: Suspension of regular international flights extended till 31 October

Crude oil is going down

Weak demand for crude in the market due to pandemic (Covid-19) has further reduced prices. New cases of COVID-19 worldwide have sunk the global oil market. Growing concerns about the resumption of lockdown in major economies weakened crude oil outlook. Libya and Iran increased their oil exports despite OPEC’s production cuts and this led to a fall in liquid gold prices. However, the expectation of additional stimulus packages by the US limited the fall in crude oil prices. On Wednesday, WTI crude closed at $ 0.19, while Brent crude was cheaper by $ 0.08 at the close of the market.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can write to RSP by sending it to 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.