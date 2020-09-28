Highlights: Diesel became cheaper for the fourth consecutive day today, down 9 paise

No change in petrol price for six days

Crude oil demand is not normal due to Corona re-raising head

There is a downward trend in crude oil prices in the international market at this time

new Delhi

This week, there was a trend of a fall in the prices of Crude Oil in the International Market. Here, in the domestic market, government oil companies today again reduced the price of diesel by 9 paise. This is the third consecutive day, while diesel prices have fallen. However, petrol price was left intact. There has been no change in its prices for the last six days. On Monday, petrol in Delhi remained at Rs 81.06 while diesel fell to Rs 70.71 per liter.

Petrol has become cheaper by Rs 1.11 from 10 September

The fire started in petrol prices since the beginning of the second fortnight of last month, it continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since last September 10, there was a pause of shortfall and by September 22, it has decreased by 1.11 paise.

Diesel is cheaper by Rs 2.85 this month.

If seen in July last, the government oil companies only increased the price of diesel. During that time, the price of diesel was increased in 10 installments. With this, diesel has become expensive by Rs 1.60 per liter. This month, diesel was getting cheaper by September 3 and till date it has decreased by Rs 2.85.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / liter Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.71 Mumbai 87.74 77.12 Chennai 84.14 76.18 Kolkata 82.59 74.23 Ranchi 80.73 74.83 Bengalru 83.69 75.89 Patna 83.73 76.31 Chandigarh 77.99 70.41 Lucknow 81.48 71.12 Noida 81.58 71.21

(Source IOC SMS)Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can write to RSP by sending it to 9223112222. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.