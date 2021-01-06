Highlights: Both fuels ran today after remaining quiet for 29 consecutive days in the domestic market

The price trend in the international market of crude oil

Petrol became costlier by 26 paise in Delhi on Wednesday

Diesel also became costlier by 25 paise per liter in Delhi on Wednesday.

new Delhi

US Crude Oil Inventory is at a satisfactory level. Despite this, there was a fire in the Crude Oil Market yesterday. The price of Brent Crude is still up by 5%. Here, in the domestic market, after the 29-day calm in the petrol-diesel (Diesel Petrol), the prices of both fuels rose sharply today. If you look at the price of Delhi, on Wednesday, petrol went up by 26 paise to Rs 83.97 per liter, while diesel rose 25 paise to Rs 74.12 per liter.

Petrol has become costlier for the first time since November 7

In the second half of last year, petrol prices increased a lot. At that time, the fire started in petrol prices from the beginning of the second fortnight of August, it was continued till September 1. After that, after the price remained stable for a few days, after September 10, there was a short-lived trend and after that month it had decreased by Rs 1.19. After this there was peace for 48 days. Then, between November 20 and December 7, there was a stagnant increase in installments. But there was peace from 8 December.

There was peace in diesel from November 8

Diesel prices have either been cut or have remained stable since August 3 in Delhi. This made diesel 3.10 per liter more cheaper. After this, its price also did not increase for 48 days. However, since last November 20, the price of diesel has increased by staying in 12 installments. But after 7 December there has been no change in it. Now it has been increased by 25 paise per liter.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / L Diesel Rs / L Delhi 83.97 74.12 Mumbai 90.60 80.78 Chennai 86.75 79.46 Kolkata 85.44 77.70 Noida 83.88 74.55 Ranchi 83.00 78.44 Bengaluru 86.79 78.59 Patna 86.51 79.26 Chandigarh 80.85 73.87 Lucknow 83.80 74.47

Source (IOC SMS)

Heavy boom in crude oil market

The world’s number one economy, the US (USA), had a stock of 1.27 million barrels on January 1. However, a week ago there was 4.78 million barrels of stock. The current stock is satisfactory, but purchases continue. So yesterday, a huge boom in crude oil was seen in Houston, USA. At the beginning of business in Singapore this morning, the price of WTI Crude saw a slight rise. It rose $ 0.06 to $ 49.84 a barrel. The price of Brent Crude also showed a sharp rise of $ 2.51 per barrel. At that time its price was $ 53.60 per barrel. This is 4.91 percent increase.

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-Diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.

