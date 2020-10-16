Highlights: No change in petrol and diesel prices for the 14th consecutive day in the domestic market

Indications of stability in international crude oil market at present

But the market is still not overcome by the impact of Kovid-19

Currently, it has no effect in the domestic market

new Delhi

Alberta, the oil producing province of Canada, has once again decided to open its crude oil and gas wells. Although the oil and gas lease work could be done by December, it had an impact on the international crude oil market. Just a few days ago, a report from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) came out, according to which the next month there will be a reduction of 1,21,000 barrels of oil production in the 7 major shale formations. Meaning that there will be a decrease in the production of crude oil there next month. Because of this, Crude Oil Price started increasing in the International Market. It was halted by Alberta’s announcement. However, in the domestic market, it does not have any effect on the petro goods price at the moment. Government oil companies today, for the 14th consecutive day, made no changes in the prices of diesel and petrol price. On Thursday, petrol in Delhi stayed at Rs 81.06 and diesel at Rs 70.46 per liter.

Petrol became cheaper by Rs 1.19 in September

Since the beginning of the second fortnight of last August, the fire started in the petrol price, which was continued till September 1. Talking about Delhi, petrol was expensive by 1.65 paise per liter in the last 13 installments. However, since September 10, there was a stagnation of shortfall and it has decreased by Rs 1.19 last month.

Diesel was cheaper by Rs 3.10 in a month

Looking at the period of the last one month, the government oil companies had cut the price of diesel significantly. From August 3 onwards, its price was either cut or it remained stable. This sequence continued till October 2. From that, diesel has become cheaper by Rs 3.10 per liter in a month.

Let’s know what is the price of petrol and diesel in your city today



name of the city Petrol Rs / liter Diesel Rs / L Delhi 81.06 70.46 Mumbai 87.74 76.86 Chennai 84.14 75.95 Kolkata 82.59 73.99 Noida 81.58 71.00 Ranchi 80.73 74.58 Bengaluru 83.69 74.63 Patna 83.73 76.10 Chandigarh 77.99 70.17 Lucknow 81.48 70.91

Source (IOC SMS)

Crude oil boom once again

Know today’s expressions in your city

Petrol-diesel prices change daily and are updated at 6 am. You can also know the daily rate of petrol and diesel through SMS (How to check diesel petrol price daily). Indian Oil customers can get information by writing the code of RSP Space Petrol Pump to 9292992249 and BPCL consumers can send information to 9223112222 by writing RSP. At the same time, HPCL consumers can know the price by writing to HPPrice and sending it to number 9222201122.