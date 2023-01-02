The race to the top of the fuel prices shows no signs of stopping, on the contrary it continues to run since petrol and diesel have exceeded the historical record of 1976, with the green that a March 2022 had reached the record amount in self mode of 2.137 euros per liter and the diesel of 2.122 euros per litre. The price lists have undergone a surge, above all due to the speculations derived from international tensions and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The oil price from one day to the next it recorded heavy increases exceeding its quota $100 a barrel, which according to analysts is causing the soaring fuel prices. It is currently close to the share of $80 a barrel. The worst case scenario could be a situation of austerity like that of the 70s, with prices that could fluctuate between 2.5 and 3 euros per litre. Unfortunately, the worst forecasts are happening, with fuels well above i 2 euros per litredespite the cut in excise duties. In the last period the prices have recovered slowly going down but after a short time, especially the dieselhas once again begun its run towards the 2 euro per liter threshold.

Rising fuel prices, what are the real causes? The newsauto investigation.

Meanwhile, the Italian Government a March 2022 he had patched it with the cut of excise duties, which ended on January 1, 2023.

Updated petrol and diesel prices

In detail the average price, updated to January 1, 2023 with the restoration of excise duties in force until 21 March 2022, applied to petrol in self-service mode, it is 1.732 euros/litre (+106 thousandths), with the different brands that are included between 1.730 and 1.738 euros/litre. The average price of diesel self is 1.794 euros/litre (+102 thousandths), with the companies that have positioned themselves between 1.791 and 1.803 euros/litre.

The excise duty cut ended on December 31, 2022

As for the prices served on the gas the average price of was applied 1.891 euros/litre (+117 thousandths). Average diesel served is 1.953 euros/litre (+114 thousandths).

Methane price increase

The increase in gas market prices has brought the methane to exceed even altitude 2 euros per kg. According to the latest surveys, the average price of CNG is included between 2.255 and 2.470 (no logo 2.306), while the prices charged of LPG they go between 0.768 and 0.787 euro/litre (no logo 0.756).

Natural gas has gone from 0.9 euros per kg to over 2 euros

The increase in methane has somewhat displaced everyone given that until now it was considered a cheap fuel. The increase, however, was caused by the cost of raw materials which has almost tripled since the beginning of the year. Unfortunately the war in Ukraine precipitated the situation.

To cope with the dear methane, in the last decree to counter the energy crisis, the Government has zeroed the excise duty on natural gas and led to 5% VAT on this fuel.

